New Lego Disney princess tale screens today

Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel embark on an unforeseen journey in ‘The Castle Quest’.

A captivating new chapter unfolds as Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest releases on Disney+ today (18 August). The animated special, a collaboration between Disney Princess and the Lego Group, kickstarts the celebrations for the upcoming World Princess Week, running next week.

In this imaginative tale, beloved characters Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel embark on an unforeseen journey as they find themselves mysteriously transported to an enigmatic castle. Upon their arrival, they uncover an insidious scheme devised by Gaston, who seeks to seize control of their realms.

The Princesses must unite their strengths to unlock the castle’s hidden challenges and thwart Gaston’s wicked plans. Will their courage, ingenuity, and collaborative spirit be enough to secure their kingdoms’ safety?

The stellar voice cast behind Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest includes Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie von Till as Snow White. Additional talents lending their voices include Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror, and Jim Cummings as King Triton. Under the direction of Michael D. Black, the production team consists of Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler, and Sanjee Gupta as producers.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to acquire the Lego Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle featured in the special. This enchanting castle set will be available for purchase on shopDisney.com and at various retail locations worldwide.

Disney’s “Wonder of Princess” festivities marked the ongoing celebration of a century of Disney magic. The festivities are dedicated to the iconic Disney Princess brand and its characters. The pinnacle of the celebration will be World Princess Week, running from 20-26 August.