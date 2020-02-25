Stream of the Day
PAX East 2020: Baldur’s Gate 3 to livestream latest content
At PAX East 2020 in Boston this week, Larian Studios will host a Baldur’s Gate 3 livestream to show off the story and mechanics players can expect.
At the Penny Arcade Expo East Coast (PAX East) later this week, several gaming studios will be showing off their latest games and ideas, providing expo goers with a sneak peak into what to expect from unreleased games.
Among the gaming studios will be Ireland-based Larian Studios, which will reveal eagerly anticipated gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s Creative Director Swen Vincke will be playing live on stage with a special guest, revealing more about the story, mechanics, and the answers to much-asked questions.
With seating for 1000 people, expo goers won’t have to worry about finding a space to watch, and for those at home, it will also be streamed on YouTube. Those in attendance will partake in a short, live Q&A where your questions can be asked, and answered.
For those at PAX East, Larian Studios won’t be breaking its traditions, and will be showcasing live gameplay presentations for the week, starting after the live show.
Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced back at E3 last year, and since then Larian has been continuing to grow to 350 people (including outsourcers), and working on new technology and pipelines that allow them to create a next-generation RPG, spanning 100+ hours of content, with all the depth one would expect.
Tune in on 27 February at 22:30 SAST to discover why Larian has been quiet over the past few months, and in which direction the studio is heading.
Stream of the Day
Battle Axe headed for consoles and PC
A Kickstarter game called Battle Axe is set to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Numskull Games has announced it will be publishing Battle Axe, a pixel-art arcade adventure game, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Currently live on crowdfunding site Kickstarter, having smashed its £40,000 goal with still three days to go, Battle Axe grabs one’s attention with its gorgeous pixel artwork and high-octane top-down action.
Lead designer at Numskull Games, Henk Nieborg, says: “Numskull Games brought a real passion to the table when they saw our plans for Battle Axe, with the team they’re personally invested in this sort of classic-style game. We recognised they were the right publishing partner to put Battle Axe in people’s hands and we’re especially excited with the opportunity to see our games at retail.”
Numskill games provided the following features:
- Veteran team: developed by a highly experienced small team, including designer Henk Nieborg (Lionheart, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Contra 4, Xeno Crisis), composer Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Final Fight, Shovel Knight), and programmer Mike Tucker (Super House of Dead Ninjas, Xeno Crisis)
- Pixel art fun – an adventure for pixel art enthusiasts, with gorgeously designed characters and environments to enjoy
- Hack n’ slash adventure – classic gameplay will feel familiar yet revitalised,thanks to new gameplay elements, improved controls, detailed pixel art & animations, and a superb soundtrack by legendary composer Manamii Matsumae
- Inspired by the classics – inspired by genre classics like Gauntlet and Golden Axe
- Solo or co-op – choose from three highly-detailed heroes to embark with on your quest, playing alone or with a friend in local co-op
A release date for Battle Axe has not yet been announced.
Stream of the Day
Spirit of the North comes to Switch and PC
A Nordic-inspired adventure game, Spirit of the North, will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.
Merge Games have announced a partnership with Infuse Studio to bring the emotional exploration-puzzle adventure, Spirit of the North, to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.
Spirit of the North is a single-player, 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breath-taking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.
Breathe in the surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilisation. With the help of a companion, shed light on the ruins of the past and overcome obstacles.
Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As players journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, they will discover more about their companion and a land left in ruin. Traverse tundra, glaciers, and mountainsides as they follow a foreboding scarlet trail that paints the sky.
Key Features:
- Make your way across stunning landscapes, on an emotionally stirring journey.
- Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by the guardian of the Northern Lights.
- Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.
- Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.
To find out more about the game, visit here: mergegames.com/spirit-of-the-north