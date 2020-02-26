Stream of the Day
PAX East 2020: Final Fantasy VII remake playable demo
One of the most anticipated remakes in gaming history, Final Fantasy VII, is going to be showcased at PAX East 2020 this week.
Square Enix has revealed plans for an action-packed PAX East 2020 with playable demos, developer panels, exclusive promotions, and special events taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from 27 February to 1 March.
Among the top attractions will be the Square Enix Booths – #12011 and #15010 – where attendees will be able to play the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake. Expo goers will have the chance to:
- Play a gameplay demo – Fans can be among the first to experience and get hands-on with the game at the Square Enix booth.
- Signing session – Voice actors Britt Baron (Tifa), John Eric Bentley (Barret), Briana White (Aerith), Erica Lindbeck (Jessie) and Gideon Emery (Biggs) will sign for players on 29 February at 11am – 12pm and 2:30pm – 4pm. They will also be available on 1 March at 11am – 12pm and 3pm – 4pm. A limited number of tickets for the signing session will be available at 10:30 am each morning in the signing session area.
- Epic photo opportunity – Players can have their photo snapped with Cloud’s iconic Hardy Daytona motorcycle.
- Giveaways – double-sided posters featuring the new artwork of the captivating cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake – Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and Red XIII will be available at the booth.
Square Enix is hosting the Final Fantasy experiences at Booth #12011 during PAX East 2020.-
Stream of the Day
PAX East 2020: Baldur’s Gate 3 to livestream latest content
At PAX East 2020 in Boston this week, Larian Studios will host a Baldur’s Gate 3 livestream to show off the story and mechanics players can expect.
At the Penny Arcade Expo East Coast (PAX East) later this week, several gaming studios will be showing off their latest games and ideas, providing expo goers with a sneak peak into what to expect from unreleased games.
Among the gaming studios will be Ireland-based Larian Studios, which will reveal eagerly anticipated gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s Creative Director Swen Vincke will be playing live on stage with a special guest, revealing more about the story, mechanics, and the answers to much-asked questions.
With seating for 1000 people, expo goers won’t have to worry about finding a space to watch, and for those at home, it will also be streamed on YouTube. Those in attendance will partake in a short, live Q&A where your questions can be asked, and answered.
For those at PAX East, Larian Studios won’t be breaking its traditions, and will be showcasing live gameplay presentations for the week, starting after the live show.
Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced back at E3 last year, and since then Larian has been continuing to grow to 350 people (including outsourcers), and working on new technology and pipelines that allow them to create a next-generation RPG, spanning 100+ hours of content, with all the depth one would expect.
Tune in on 27 February at 22:30 SAST to discover why Larian has been quiet over the past few months, and in which direction the studio is heading.
Stream of the Day
Battle Axe headed for consoles and PC
A Kickstarter game called Battle Axe is set to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Numskull Games has announced it will be publishing Battle Axe, a pixel-art arcade adventure game, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux.
Currently live on crowdfunding site Kickstarter, having smashed its £40,000 goal with still three days to go, Battle Axe grabs one’s attention with its gorgeous pixel artwork and high-octane top-down action.
Lead designer at Numskull Games, Henk Nieborg, says: “Numskull Games brought a real passion to the table when they saw our plans for Battle Axe, with the team they’re personally invested in this sort of classic-style game. We recognised they were the right publishing partner to put Battle Axe in people’s hands and we’re especially excited with the opportunity to see our games at retail.”
Numskill games provided the following features:
- Veteran team: developed by a highly experienced small team, including designer Henk Nieborg (Lionheart, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Contra 4, Xeno Crisis), composer Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Final Fight, Shovel Knight), and programmer Mike Tucker (Super House of Dead Ninjas, Xeno Crisis)
- Pixel art fun – an adventure for pixel art enthusiasts, with gorgeously designed characters and environments to enjoy
- Hack n’ slash adventure – classic gameplay will feel familiar yet revitalised,thanks to new gameplay elements, improved controls, detailed pixel art & animations, and a superb soundtrack by legendary composer Manamii Matsumae
- Inspired by the classics – inspired by genre classics like Gauntlet and Golden Axe
- Solo or co-op – choose from three highly-detailed heroes to embark with on your quest, playing alone or with a friend in local co-op
A release date for Battle Axe has not yet been announced.