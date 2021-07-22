Stream of the Day
Outsider: After Life – Out now on Steam
The narrative adventure game Outsider: After Life is available now on Steam for R79.
Independent developers Once A Bird have released their narrative adventure game, Outsider: After Life on PC via Steam for R79.
Outsider: After Life is a thought-provoking adventure game that puts a player in the (robotic) shoes of HUD-ini, an android who may be humanity’s last hope of survival. Journey with HUD-ini through an emotional story full of awe and wonder, shot in one continuous camera.
Information on game features and awards was provided by Once A Bird:
- Story-focused puzzles – Every puzzle is embedded into the captivating sci-fi narrative of Outsider: After Life. From restoring HUD-ini to exploring a now barren Earth, solving each puzzle will progress the story.
- The end of humanity never looked so good – From the adorable HUD-ini to the sweeping vistas of an alien planet, Outsider: After Life visuals pop with striking colours and beautiful hand-animated set-pieces.
- It just makes sense – Gone are the days of using a rubber chicken as a zip-line. Every puzzle you’ll come across on your galactic journey can be solved with some mind-bending but fair logic.
- Interstellar adventures need a soundtrack – A sci-fi adventure needs a ‘stellar’ soundtrack, and Outsider: After Life is no different. The dark and atmospheric tones sweep in to really drive home some key story beats.
Outsider: After Life was released on mobile platforms in July 2020. The game has received notable awards and nominations, including:
- Apple App Store – Game of the Day
- Unfold Games Awards 2021 – Honorable Mention
- Indie X 2019 – Best Portuguese Game winner
- Game Connection Europe 2019 – Best PC Game, Best Casual Game, and Best Quality of Art nominee
- DreamHack Summer 2019 – Best Arthouse Game
- PlayStation Talents 2018 – Best Portuguese Game nominee
- Eurogamer Summer Fest 2018 – Best Portuguese Game nominee
Outsider: After Life is available now on PC via Steam, priced at R79.
