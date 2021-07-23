Connect with us

Stream of the Day

Olympics streaming live on DStv app and Showmax Pro

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics can be streamed live via the DStv app for Premium subscribers, and via Showmax for Pro Subscribers.

Published

2 mins ago

on

The DStv app and website will include four additional streaming channels featuring even more live Olympic content. The offering is available to Premium subscribers.

Showmax will carry all these events making it an alternate platform where users can view the Olympic events. While only Showmax Pro subscribers will have access to live streams of every available event, all Showmax subscribers will be able to stream Olympics coverage including talk shows, highlights, and documentaries. 

DStv provided the following information on channels and content available:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Trending

Gadget