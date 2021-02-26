Outriders demo out now

Square Enix has released a free demo for Outriders, a high-intensity RPG-shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm

Players are able able to experience the entire opening chapter of the game’s campaign. There are approximate 3 hours of gameplay available where, players can create multiple characters and try out all four classes in the game: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer and Trickster.

Progress achieved in the campaign will transfer to the full game for players who purchase Outriders on the same platform they played the demo.

The developer also released a video that includes a deep dive into the PC version of the game and how People Can Fly has created an RPG-shooter that offers compatibility with a variety of system specs.

The Outriders demo is free to play on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X|S / One, PC/Steam and GeForce Now.

The game will then release on the mentioned platforms and Google Stadia on 1 April 2021.