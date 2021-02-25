Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater ready for next-gen consoles

Skateboard fans get ready to do a kickflip when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on 26 March, and on Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

The upcoming, next-gen versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will give players a variety of upgrades, such as super crisp 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS , and spatial audio. The game on Nintendo Switch will give fans the chance to ollie with Tony Hawk in a handheld format.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, blending all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and 2000s with new recreated levels.

High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures on next-gen consoles.

Digital players can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle with all the added features for an additional $10. The upgrade includes access to the secret skater Ripper (a.k.a. the infamous Powell-Peralta mascot), retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen.

Activision Blizzard is giving fans who already own the digital deluxe version of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a next-gen upgrade at no cost on 26 March.

Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are open on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. To learn more about distinct editions, next-gen feature sets, suggested retail pricing and instructions for installing, visit www.tonyhawkthegame.com/upgrade.