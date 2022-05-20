Orlando Pirates play in CAF Confederation Cup final today

The annual CAF Confederation Cup comes to an epic close on Friday, 20 May 2022 at Uyo in Nigeria as South Africa’s Orlando Pirates go head to head with Morocco’s RS Berkane.

All the footballing action will be available to stream live on Showmax Pro in Africa from 20:00 (WAT); 21:00 (CAT); 22:00 (EAT), courtesy of SuperSport.

Pirates will be playing in their fourth CAF final despite a shock home defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli in their second semi-final leg as they advanced 2-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the final. Their opponents, RS Berkane, defeated Congolese giants TP Mazembe 4-2 over two legs. RS Berkane, the 2019/2020 CAF Confederations Cup champions, will be playing in their third final after coming up short in 2018/19 when they finished as runners up.

The Soweto giants have not enjoyed a good domestic season as they currently sit in a disappointing seventh place in the DStv Premiership. League form normally goes out the window when it comes to cup competitions and this was the case for Ezimnyama Ngenkani as they topped their group, which consisted of Al-Ittihad Tripoli, JS Saoura and Royal Leopards with four wins, one draw and one defeat in their six games.

The Orange Boys currently share the same domestic position as their opponents as they sit seventh in the Botola Pro 1, further demonstrating that league form does not translate to cup performances. Like Pirates, RS Berkane also topped their group, which had Simba S.C, ASEC Mimosas and Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale on the way to the knockout stages, managing three wins, a draw and two losses. This sets up a perfectly balanced final that both sets of supporters and neutrals will be glued to until the final whistle.

The winner of the CAF Confederation Cup will take home a whopping $1.25 million in prize money and will also take part in the CAF Super Cup, where they will play against the winner of the CAF Champions League which will see Al Ahly will battle it out in the final against Wydad Casablanca on Monday, 30 May 2022 – which will also be live on Showmax Pro. All the CAF action will be streaming live for all Showmax Pro subscribers in Africa, courtesy of SuperSport.