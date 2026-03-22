Showmax moves to DStv

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A selection of Showmax Originals and regional titles joins DStv Stream’s mix of live channels, on demand content and sport.

Select content from Showmax, which will shut down on 30 April 2026, will be available to watch via DStv Stream. Availability will be limited to DStv Compact and DStv Premium packages.

A dedicated Showmax section will feature the streamer’s standout titles. These include The Wife, Youngins (2026 SAFTA winner for Best Telenovela), Law, Love and Betrayal, Devilsdorp and Adulting, alongside popular series from across the continent such as Wura and Single Kiasi.

International content on demand includes various Real Housewives series, Starfleet Academy, The Burbs, and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, as well as Afrikaans titles such as Die Kantoor and Koek. More content will be added weekly.

“Showmax helped unlock a wave of world-class African storytelling,” says Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice director for content general entertainment (English and Portuguese speaking Africa). “Series like The Wife, Youngins, Devilsdorp, and Adulting, along with productions from Nigeria, Kenya and across the continent, were created through collaboration between MultiChoice’s content teams and local producers. That commitment to African storytelling does not change.”

The development of Showmax Originals has involved partnerships with producers, writers and creative talent across Africa. Series such as Spinners, a co-production between MultiChoice and Canal+, have aired across Africa and in France, reflecting the growing international distribution of locally produced African content.

Willington Ngwepe, MultiChoice SA CEO, says: “This move brings together Showmax Originals, on‑demand entertainment and live television in a single platform designed around how audiences want to watch and enjoy their content today.”

The Showmax titles sit alongside content available on DStv Compact or DStv Premium, including on‑demand movies, series, and live channels.

The offering includes local titles such as Mgidi Moms, uThando Nes’Thembu, Inimba and The Real City Makoti, alongside international channels, children’s programming such as Cocomelon, Blippi and Superstrikas, and live sport.

Sport remains a central component through SuperSport, with access to competitions including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and South Africa’s Betway Premiership, including fixtures such as the Soweto Derby on 25 April, as well as additional SuperSport channels.

DStv Stream is available on smart TVs and mobile devices, in contrast to Showmax Premier League, which was limited to mobile viewing.

How to get Showmax on DStv

Customers can download the DStv Stream app or visit the DStv website, log in or sign up, and navigate to the Showmax section. Showmax Originals on DStv Stream are available on DStv Compact and DStv Premium packages. This includes satellite customers, who get access to DStv Stream as part of their package, as well as standalone DStv Stream customers. DStv Compact Stream is available from R299.

DStv Stream includes a range of streaming features such as live and on‑demand viewing, pause and rewind, Watch from Start, offline downloads, recording, and the ability to adjust video quality to manage data usage.