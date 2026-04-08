Showmax users land DStv Stream trial

Photo courtesy DStv.

Showmax subscribers now have free trial access to DStv Stream Compact until the end of May 2026.

The offer precedes the shutdown of Showmax on 30 April, with some content set to transition to DStv Stream . Among the titles moving is Die Kantoor , an Afrikaans adaptation of The Office, with the finale streaming from Sunday (12 April).

The show features alongside recent releases such as the true-crime series The People vs VBS, as well as Law, Love and Betrayal, which continues with weekly episodes. The Soweto Derby will be available to livestream on 26 April.

Details on how to accept the free trial will be sent to the email address linked to each Showmax account. The offer applies to qualifying customers, including direct Showmax subscribers without an active DStv subscription, and excludes existing DStv customers who already receive Showmax as part of a package or via their DStv bill.

The move adds Showmax Originals to DStv Stream, alongside live TV channels, SuperSport coverage, and a wider catalogue of international series, films, and children’s content. The expanded offering is available on mobile devices and smart TVs, and includes features such as Watch From Start, offline downloads, and data management tools.

“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” says Willington Ngwepe, MultiChoice CEO. “By bringing thousands of hours of Showmax Originals and a deeper on-demand library into DStv Stream, we are creating a more holistic experience where live sport, news, the best international content, and award-winning local drama live together.”

After the trial, eligible customers can continue on DStv Stream Compact at R99 per month for 12 months, provided payments remain up to date. This represents a saving of up to 75% compared to standard pricing, which starts from R299 per month on a 12-month plan or R399 on a month-to-month basis.

Showmax subscriptions will not migrate automatically. Customers who wish to continue watching must follow the sign-up process shared via email and create a new profile. Customers who choose not to move to DStv Stream may request a refund for any unused portion of their Showmax subscription, subject to standard terms and conditions. Autopayments to Showmax will stop automatically once the service is discontinued.

DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers will receive access to Showmax content on DStv Stream at no additional cost.