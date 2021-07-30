Connect with us

Stream of the Day

Orange is the New Black – Season 7 out in South Africa

In the show’s final season, a recently paroled Piper tries to get back on her feet while life in Litchfield, as corrupt as ever, goes on without her.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black is available to stream now on Netflix. For those new to the show, it is the outrageous and critically-acclaimed series from Emmy Award-winner Jenji Kohan about a diverse group of inmates serving time in a women’s prison.

In the latest season, Piper struggles to adapt to life after Litchfield. Now living with Cal and Neri, she is unable to pay her rent and probationary fees. Meanwhile, in Litchfield, Alex attempts to rid of Badison by planting a phone in Badison’s dorm. However, the attempt doesn’t go as Alex planned.

All seasons of Orange is the New Black are available to stream now on Netflix at netflix.com/oitnb

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Trending

Gadget