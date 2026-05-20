Oppo anchors entry-level lineup with A6K

Photo courtesy Oppo.

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The latest Oppo smartphone, now available in South Africa, is designed for long hours of messaging and browsing.

Oppo has launched the new A6k smartphone in South Africa, positioning the device as the entry-level anchor of the new A6 series lineup .

“In South Africa, a smartphone is expected to keep up with long hours of use without frequent charging or slowdowns,” says Oppo. “It needs to stay responsive across multiple apps while handling daily demands. The Oppo A6k focuses on these conditions, with optimised battery life and stable performance at the centre.”

The smartphone features a 6,500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Bradley Young, Oppo SA head of retail and sales, says: “The A6k is designed to deliver reliable performance across everyday tasks, with battery life that supports continuous use throughout the day.”

Photo courtesy Oppo.

The A6k features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is intended for smoother scrolling and touch interaction during activities such as app navigation and video playback. Oppo says the screen remains visible in different lighting conditions, including outdoor environments.

The smartphone includes a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The camera system can allow photos to be captured without manual adjustments to settings and is aimed at everyday photography across different conditions.

The A6k is available in Crystal Violet and Crystal Blue finishes. Oppo says the device is intended for extended messaging and browsing sessions. The A6k runs on ColorOS 15. The software aims to maintain app responsiveness and multitasking performance during regular use.

Availability and pricing

The Oppo A6k is available in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R6,999.