Pay merger targets debt cycle

Photo courtesy Paymenow.

A merger with PayCurve expands the company from wage access into debt support and savings tools.

Paymenow, an earned wage access and employee financial wellness platform, has merged with Johannesburg fintech PayCurve, which focuses on debt support and financial coaching.

“The combined business will operate under the Paymenow brand and creates South Africa’s first fully integrated employee financial wellness platform — helping workers move from short-term cash pressure and debt stress to long-term financial stability, resilience and savings, in a single platform,” says the company.

“The merger unites two fintechs built around a common belief: financial stress at work is solvable. At a time when millions of South Africans rely on expensive short-term credit between paydays, the combined platform gives employers a practical way to reduce workforce stress, while helping employees regain control of their finances.”

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Stellenbosch, Paymenow serves more than 750,000 employees across South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, and Pakistan. The platform gives employees access to earned wages before payday and includes vouchers for essential items, savings tools, and financial education resources.

PayCurve was founded in Johannesburg in 2020 and focuses on employee financial wellbeing. The company provides affordability assessments, debt rehabilitation tools, savings features, and financial coaching aimed at helping employees manage debt and spending.

Deon Nobrega, Paymenow CEO and co-founder, says: “Millions of working South Africans face two realities at once: they run short of cash before payday, and they carry debt they cannot sustainably service. PayCurve has built a capability no one else in the market has — identifying financially vulnerable employees early and helping them recover. By bringing that into Paymenow, we can now guide an employee from their first wage advance all the way to becoming debt free and building savings.”

The combined offering is positioned as a way to address employee financial pressures, from month-end cash flow constraints to over-indebtedness. These issues are cited as contributors to absenteeism, lower productivity, and staff turnover. Employers gain access to a single platform aimed at improving workforce resilience, retention, and employee wellbeing.

Research conducted by 60 Decibels across Paymenow’s user base over the past three years found that 94% of users reported an improved quality of life, while 75% said they no longer relied on payday lenders.

Tamir Sacks, PayCurve co-founder and CEO, says: “Earned wage access is powerful, but it works best when combined with savings, education and debt recovery support. The missing piece in the market has been proactive debt intervention. Joining Paymenow means we can now scale that mission nationally and help transform employee wellbeing across South Africa.”

Existing clients and employees of both businesses will continue to receive uninterrupted service during integration. Users will now start to gain access to a broader suite of tools powered by the combined businesses’ technology, analytics and product capabilities.

The merger brings the combined workforce to nearly 100 employees, expanding leadership, product development, and operational capacity as competition increases among payroll providers, banks, and fintech companies. The combined Paymenow business focuses on earned wage access, affordability, measurable outcomes, and employer partnerships.