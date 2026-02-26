Gadget of the Week: Oppo goes compact, but not compromised

Photo supplied.

The Reno15 Pro 5G brings premium-level stamina and image flexibility to the upper mid-range, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

If large screens have become shorthand for “premium”, the version of the Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G launched in South Africa writes a shorter story. With a 6.32-inch display, once the norm for flagship phones, it now feels almost niche. Yet the hardware inside suggests Oppo hasn’t made any compromises.

What is it?

The Reno15 Pro 5G is Oppo’s upper-tier handset in South Africa and makes its mark in the way it balances size against specification.

The 6.32-inch AMOLED display runs at 120Hz and offers a dense pixel count on a smaller surface area than most rivals. The result is a sharpness that’s immediately noticeable when reading text or reviewing photos. Brightness levels are strong enough for outdoor visibility in direct sunlight, and colour reproduction does not suffer the exaggeration of many rivals. On a device this size, the panel feels proportionate.

Despite the more compact body, Oppo has fitted a 6,200mAh battery. In many devices, shrinking the footprint usually means shrinking endurance, but here the opposite seems to be true. The battery eased through a day of navigation during long drives, bursts of photography, messaging, background streaming and email. Late afternoon did not trigger the usual calculation about whether to dim the screen.

If it did, an 80W wired charger included in the box, allowing supports rapid top-ups. Short charging sessions add meaningful percentage gains. Wireless charging is present as well, adding flexibility for desk or bedside use.

The camera system is built around a 200MP main sensor. It is paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto, forming a three-lens array that prioritises resolution and balance over extreme optical reach.

The 200MP sensor delivers high-resolution files that provide latitude during editing. Cropping into a frame preserves structure in textures such as brick, fabric and foliage, while distant signage remains legible. the resolution earns its keep in flexibility after capture.

The sensor uses pixel binning for standard output, combining pixels to improve light sensitivity, while retaining the option for higher-resolution detail. In bright conditions, images carry clarity without obvious over-sharpening. Edges stay clean and colours avoid artificial intensity.

The 50MP telephoto lens handles portrait work and mid-range detail consistently. Within its optical limits, it maintains clarity without depending heavily on digital enhancement. The 50MP ultra-wide lens keeps distortion within reasonable bounds and maintains colour alignment with the main sensor, which allows natural switching focal lengths during a shoot feel.

Photo supplied.

Low-light performance holds contrast and shadow depth, and night scenes retain their atmosphere rather than being lifted into uniform brightness. Skin texture remains visible instead of smoothed away.

Video recording supports 4K capture, and electronic stabilisation keeps handheld footage steady during walking shots. The 50MP front camera includes autofocus, which improves sharpness in video calls and self-portraits, particularly when the subject shifts slightly.

Under the surface, the Reno15 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The South African configuration offers up to 512GB of internal storage. Tthe phone responds promptly when switching between camera, gallery, browser and messaging. Large image files open quickly. Editing does not introduce lag.

The rear camera housing gives the device a distinct visual identity without overwhelming the smaller frame. Build quality includes IP-rated dust and water resistance, aligning it with premium expectations. Storage is fixed, with no microSD expansion, which makes the higher-capacity model the practical option for users planning to shoot regularly.

Connectivity covers 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and NFC, along with dual SIM capability.

ColorOS runs over Android and offers extensive customisation. Users can adjust layout, gestures and visual elements in detail, but familiarity improves the experience over time.

Photo supplied.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, the Reno15 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage carries a recommended retail price of around R21,999. Contract launch deals include R899 a month on a 36-month deal at Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, and R979 at Cell C.

Does it make a difference?

For buyers who find 6.7-inch phones cumbersome, the 6.32-inch display changes the daily experience. One-handed use feels natural and reaching across the screen does not require shifting grip. The battery endurance and camera flexibility prevent it from feeling like a scaled-down alternative. The 6,200mAh battery supports heavy use and the 200MP sensor provides cropping latitude that remains useful long after the photo is taken.

What are the biggest negatives?

Rear camera housing adds bulk relative to the smaller frame.

No expandable storage.

What are the biggest positives?

Compact 6.32-inch design with premium build.

6,200mAh battery delivers strong daily endurance.

200MP main camera allows significant cropping flexibility.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.