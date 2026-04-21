Jetour T series goes PHEV

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour has added a plug-in hybrid twist to its fast-growing T-Series line-up, bringing electrification and a little extra intrigue to the SUV party, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour did not tiptoe into the South African automotive market. First came the Dashing and X70 Plus. Then the T-Series arrived and clearly struck a chord with buyers, moving more than 4,500 T-Series models in a short space of time. Now, Jetour has turned its attention to plug-in hybrids, with the launch of the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM.

The new i-DM models bring hybrid power into the T-Series formula, blending petrol and electric drive that promises efficiency without sucking the fun out of the driving experience. Combined output sits at up to 265 kW, which means these are hardly shy performers, while a claimed range of over 1,200km suggests long road trips may involve fewer fuel stop debates.

For city driving, there is also the appeal of pure electric running, which means the school run, office commute or dash to the shops can be done without burning fuel at all. Then, when the open road calls, the petrol engine steps in and keeps things moving. It is a practical arrangement, especially for people who like the idea of electrification but are not quite ready to trust a charging network with their holiday plans.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Efficiency is clearly part of the story too, with claimed fuel consumption from 1.1 litres per 100km. That is the sort of number that tends to make people look twice, then ask if somebody misplaced a decimal point.

Charging has also been thought through. Rapid DC charging can take the battery from 30 to 80% in under half an hour, which is just enough time to stretch your legs, grab a coffee and argue about whose turn it is to drive.

Visually, Jetour has not messed with a formula that already works. The T1 and T2 remain proudly boxy, bold and a little bit unapologetic. There is a rugged charm to them, helped along by signature lighting, striking wheels and a panoramic glass sunroof that seems almost mandatory these days, because apparently no modern SUV can exist without one.

Inside, the story revolves firmly around technology. Dual-screen displays dominate the cabin, connectivity is front and centre, wireless charging makes an appearance, and ambient lighting adds to the sensory appeal. Added to that, it has a premium audio system and the sort of infotainment features designed to keep everyone occupied, or at least distracted from asking, “Are we there yet?”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jetour is also still pushing its Travel+ philosophy, which, stripped of the corporate language, boils down to making vehicles that fit into the way people actually live, travel and occasionally escape. Spacious interiors, useful technology and a focus on versatility all feed into that.

The i-DM models are interesting in that they add electrification to that mix without turning the vehicles into science projects. They still appear aimed at people who want capability, comfort and practicality, but with lower fuel bills and fewer emissions thrown into the bargain.

The T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM also do not add batteries to the equation. They suggest Jetour has realised the market wants options and, perhaps more importantly, that drivers want electrification that fits into real life.

Pricing

The T-Series i-DM are priced from R689,900 for the T1 i-DM and from R779,900 for the T2 i-DM.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.