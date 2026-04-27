Oppo targets endurance with new A6

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The mid-range smartphone launches in SA with a 7,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display.

Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the A6, in South Africa. According to the Chinese brand, the device is designed to deliver ultimate endurance, extreme durability and long-lasting performance for South Africans who demand more from their devices.

“The A6 is built for users who expect their smartphone to keep up without compromise,” says Bradley Young, Oppo SA head of retail and sales. “It delivers powerful endurance, long term performance and durability that South Africans can rely on in their everyday lives.”

The A6 Series also features the A6 Pro and A6x, with the A6k expected to arrive in South Africa in May.

A 7,000mAh battery underpins the device, supporting extended use across streaming, navigation, gaming, and communication. Oppo says the device can exceed a full day of typical use. When recharging is required, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging reduces downtime. The battery is rated to retain more than 80% of original capacity after 1,800 charge cycles, supporting long-term reliability.

Durability is reinforced through an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. This level of protection covers exposure to high-pressure water, elevated temperatures, rain, and dusty environments. A sealed unibody midframe adds structural strength, supporting use in varied real-world conditions.

The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, paired with 8GB of RAM and support for an additional 8GB of RAM expansion. This configuration supports multitasking and general responsiveness. Internal storage is set at 256GB. The A6 operates on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and includes Oppo’s 5 Year Fluency Protection, aimed at maintaining smooth performance over time.

Photo supplied.

A 6.75 inch HD+ display delivers a resolution of 1570 by 720 pixels, combined with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and interaction. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, supported by a 2MP secondary lens, while an 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

AI-based imaging tools are integrated into the device, enabling on-device enhancements such as improving clarity, removing unwanted elements, and refining overall image quality without additional applications.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo A6 is available at a recommended retail price of R8,999 prepaid, or from R399 per month over 36 months on contract through major network operators and participating retailers. Bundle offerings and availability may vary by operator.

The Oppo A6 is available in Aurora Gold and Sapphire Blue, combining a modern design with a focus on durability. The device will be offered with promotional bundle options that may include Oppo audio wearables or smartwatches, depending on availability across Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.