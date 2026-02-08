Photo supplied.

Two new devices, the Reno15 Pro and Reno15 F, expand the Chinese brand’s mid-range smartphone lineup.

The Oppo Reno15 Pro and Reno15 F smartphones arrived in South African stores last Saturday (7 February 2026). The new Oppo Reno15 Series introduces updates to design, display, and camera features, positioning them within the mid-range segment of the market.

“South Africa is an important market for Oppo, and the Reno Series has built a loyal following here because it delivers the experiences people care about most,” says Oppo CEO Jace Chen. “With Reno15, we’re pushing design, imaging and performance forward, while remaining disciplined on pricing in a challenging global market.”

Photo supplied.

The Reno15 Series line-up builds on recent momentum in the local market. Several devices were launched in SA last year, including the premium Reno14 5G, flagship Find X9 Pro, and budget A6x.

The two Reno15 models available locally feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The Reno15 Pro has a 6.32-inch display, while the Reno15 F includes a larger 6.57-inch screen.

Reno15 Series Cameras

The Reno15 Pro features a camera system that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The device supports multiple shooting modes, including 4K video recording, Dual-View Video, and an Underwater Photography mode.

The Reno15 F includes a camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, along with ultra-wide and macro lenses, and a 50MP ultra-wide front camera. Both models incorporate AI-based imaging features such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo, AI Eraser 2.0, and integrated video editing tools for photo and video capture and post-processing.

Reno15 Series battery

The Reno15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM, expandable to 24GB, and up to 512GB of storage. It includes Oppo’s AI HyperBoost 2.0 system for performance management. The device is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Reno15 F uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and includes a 7,000mAh battery, also supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Both devices carry an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and support underwater photography.

Oppo Reno15 Series price South Africa

The Oppo Reno15 Series are available in-store across Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C. Both models are offered on contract and supported by promotional bundles.

Photo courtesy Oppo.

Reno15 Pro launch deals include:

Vodacom (Red3): R899 on a 36-month deal (deal periods: 7 Feb–6 Mar), with Watch S + Pad SE

MTN (Prime): R899 on a 36-month deal with Yellow Cart options: Watch + Buds or Pad SE (from 7 Feb)

Telkom (Flexon4): R899 on a 36-month deal (7 Feb–15 Mar)

Cell C (Elevate2+): R979 on a 36-month deal (7 Feb–15 Mar)

Reno15 F launch deals include: