Oppo launches roadmap for ColorOS 12 updates

Oppo has announced ColorOS 12, becoming one of the first manufacturers to run on Android 12. Aiming to provide its users an experience that’s closer to stock Android 12, ColorOS 12 introduces a new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features.

The update comes first to the Find X3 Pro in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Oppo says it plans on expanding to more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months, including South Africa.

Inclusivity — Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. The new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information frameworks that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

Giving users a smooth experience has been at the core of Oppo R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 emphasises on both comfort and endurance. Thanks to the long-term code decoupling efforts, ColorOS 12 has made some achievements in addressing lags and stutters after prolonged usage, especially in anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation, leading to a low 2.75% system ageing rate in 3 years, an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

Catering to visual intuitiveness, the Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations to achieve animated effects that are lifelike. By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic and intuitive.

Practical features such as PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager allow ColorOS 12 users to stay productive through multiple scenarios.

Prioritized Privacy: Cutting the gimmicks and focusing on the basics

The update comes packed with all the improved security and privacy features from Android 12, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators, which empowers users better manage their digital privacy with clear, visualised menus and buttons.

Being aware that privacy to users is all about keeping transparency, Oppo has been improving the data compliance through storage and process. With servers deployed in multiple locations across the world, Oppo says it guarantees that user data stay in the nearby servers, which is saved in a non-plain text format and is transmitted using a proprietary protocol.

Holding privacy certifications from authoritative organisations such as ePrivacy and ISO27001, the company deploys third-party supervisors in the data security field to make sure everyday process compliance.

ColorOS 12 rollout plan

Oppo will first roll out ColorOS 12 public beta today in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia on the Find X3 Pro 5G. Rollouts will then continue step-by-step in other countries and on additional devices through the rest of 2021 and 2022. The company aims to bring ColorOS 12 to over 110 models with 150 million users with ColorOS 12.