MTN MoMo launches Nurse & Video-Dr Consult

MTN Mobile Money app (MTN MoMo) which is powered by uBank, has expanded into the digital health service space with the innovative, professional, and broadly accessible Nurse & Video-Dr Consult pre-paid solution.

This pre-paid digital healthcare solution, starting from R370, is accessed via the MoMo app and is specifically targeted at helping the elderly with no medical aid to get the professional advice and medication they need. It is also aimed at providing an affordable alternative for those who have run out of medical aid savings, while the general population gains access to an array of medical solutions that were previously not readily available to them.

“The high cost of medical aid and affordability constraints are increasing the need for prepaid medical aid to expand health care coverage more broadly and fairly”, says Felix Kamenga, chief officer for mobile financial services from MTN SA. “The best thing about this is people only pay when they need to access health services. They are freed from large monthly bills for medical care they do not use, but still get the benefit of a one-on-one consultation with a healthcare provider. It saves time and money, but also ensures the most vulnerable are not left without the care they need.”

The service is offered in partnership with CareWorks, which is a trusted aggregator of pre-paid health voucher services. The voucher – which is valid for three years and costs R370 – incorporates access to specific select medicine that may be recommended by a nurse or prescribed by the Video-Dr. These vouchers are redeemable at Dischem and Medicare pharmacies.

“MoMo Health vouchers give users access to a nurse for a health check, and if needed, connect to a Video-Dr for a consultation at the nearest Dischem or Medicare pharmacies. Selected medication can then be prescribed if needed. Where the nurse can help resolve your condition and a Video-Dr consult is not required, you will be refunded a portion of the voucher price (R125) into the purchaser’s MoMo wallet,” says Kamenga.

Vouchers can only be obtained on the MoMo App, but users can access the solutions from any network provider. Felix says people can access as many vouchers as they need, and they can even buy vouchers for others.

The following tests are included: blood pressure, temperature, oxygen saturation, glucose, BMI and urine dipsticks. The Video-Dr can also provide you with a sick note or a repeat prescription if needed.

“Covid-19 has shown that access to reliable, professional health solutions is a major challenge for many people across the country. Which indicates a genuine need to close the gap between affordable and accessible healthcare. In line with MTN’s belief that everyone deserves to benefit from the connected world, we continue to harness our expertise in the digital space to deliver solutions that matter,” says Felix.