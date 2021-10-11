NaTIS launches service for license disk renewal and payment

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has launched a new payment gateway enabled by First National Bank (FNB) that will allow motorists across South Africa to register, renew and pay for their license discs through the NaTIS online platform.

With over 2,4 million motorists renewing their license discs annually, this innovative service will enable them to save time by avoiding long queues, fines, penalties for late renewal and help to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is already witnessing an increase in online activity with more than 6 700 motorists having used the NaTIS online crash reporting platform since its introduction in 2019.

Sipho Silinda, FNB Public Sector CEO says, “We are delighted to partner with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to make this service possible. Covid-19 has accelerated growth in the digital and eCommerce sectors, with more consumers preferring to shop and access essential services online. By adding a digital payment option for motorists, RTMC aims to reduce cash-handling risks for all persons involved, including that of South Africans. This will assist in reducing operational costs and pass these savings to South Africans, through the introduction of more innovative services to motorists while maintaining the levels of service expected of them.”

“As leaders in digital banking, we are committed to working closely with RTMC to ensure that customers have a seamless experience when paying for services on the NaTIS platform,” says Silinda.

Motorists will be required to login on the NaTIS platform, select ‘View Motor Renewals’, choose the licence disc/car, capture card details of the respective Bank and pay. Once payment has been made, motorists will have a choice to have the car license disc couriered to their address of choice or get it printed at the nearest Drivers Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The Road Traffic Management Corporation encourages motorists to use the online facility on the NaTIS platform to verify and update their addresses to ensure that the licence discs are delivered to the correct residential address.

For more information on online services offered on the NaTIS platform, motorists can visit online.natis.gov.za.