Oppo launches A74 5G in SA

Oppo has launched the A74 5G in South Africa, featuring 18W fast charging, a Qualcomm processor, and 5G connectivity.

“The Oppo A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well balanced Oppo A Series phone in terms of tech and design,” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations for Oppo South Africa. “The A74 5G delivers a high-value device that enables you to live big and empowers your day.”

Oppo introduces for the first time locally, its all-day AI Eye Comfort, which adjusts screen colour and brightness adjustment dependent on the user’s surroundings.

The A74 boasts an impressive 90Hz Hyper-colour Screen that enhances the display’s vibrancy, which creates a smoother user experience. The A74 boasts an impressive 90.5% screen to body ratio, providing a sleeker design.

A single charge allows for multi-day usage, thanks to its large 5000mAh 18W fast charge battery, while it comes fitted with a 16 front camera and a 48MP rear camera with the ability to capture 108MP photos through software upscaling for creating photos from photos while retaining image clarity. Available in Fluid Black and with 6GB memory and 128GB storage, the A74 ups the ante on the everyday smartphone aesthetic.

The smartphone houses Oppo’s ColorOS with Android 11 and Google App functionality, while fitted with the Qualcomm processing chip. This smartphone combines superior memory, becomes completely customisable to the user, and promises the ultimate smartphone performance.

The Oppo A74 5G retails at R7 499 and is available for purchase now. Contracts start from R399 p/m at Vodacom and MTN stores.