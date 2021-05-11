Nokia 1.4 packs a larger screen

HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone, the Nokia 1.4. Boasting an impressive screen real estate that stretches to 16.5 centimetres edge-to-edge, it’s almost a full 2.5cms bigger than its predecessor, and the largest to feature on a 1 series Nokia.

Shaun Durandt, general manager for Southern Africa at HMD Global says: “I can relate to the challenges many families are facing with having to fit in so many activities at home. With these needs continuing to grow, we wanted to create a reliable and enjoyable experience that truly benefits all family members without adding to any household financial pressures. Be it managing work emails, paying bills or keeping your children kids busy with online extracurricular activities, our designers addressed the fact that millions of families around the world are spending more time at home.”

The new expanded HD+ screen comes into its own with video calling apps, helping families to stay connected amid the current climate, and showcases the phones camera capabilities.

The dual-camera setup coupled with Camera Go app by Google helps users take high-quality photos at any time, and enables functionality for a new mode for low light conditions. Capture precious family moments with Portrait Mode that lets users achieve professional-looking photos with blurred backgrounds.

The built-in macro lens will entertain the whole family as kids get up close and personal with slugs, bugs, and flowers while exploring the great outdoors and come in handy at home when one needs to zoom in on the fine print on the latest utility bill.

Users can hand the device over to the children without worrying about the condition it will come back in. Design-wise it is crafted to sit securely in any hand and contains a Qualcomm chipset and fingerprint sensor.

Staying true to Nokia smartphone values, the handset is ready for Android 11 (Go edition) and beyond. It offers a faster, more secure way of doing things with our unique Android promise and at least three years of security updates.

Built-in parental controls allow users to manage content downloaded from Google Play store, and will give grown-ups the peace of mind to allow children to listen, learn or play until their hearts are content.

Nokia provided the following information on features of the 1.4:

Capture close-up details of slugs, bugs and flowers when outdoors or utility bill small print with the new macro camera

Power through the kids’ Google Meet for morning registration, and the work team’s afternoon video call with 2-day battery life

A better-viewing experience with a screen the size of a two-hundred Rand note

Stay updated for at least the same time it takes a child to walk, talk, learn to speak and tell their own stories with three years of monthly security updates.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 1.4 is available in South Africa from selected retailers at a recommended retail price from R1999 from 7 May. The dual sim phone comes in a Charcoal finish with 2GB/32GB RAM/ROM configurations. Included in this deal is a free phone cover and screen protector valued at R250.