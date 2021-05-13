New range of Lenovo Legion Gaming PCs revealed

Since its launch six years ago, Lenovo Legion has delivered high-end performance and sleek designs to a growing audience of avid gamers.

Leading the charge of the new lineup of gaming laptops is the new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 7i, followed closely by the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, and the 17-inch Lenovo Legion 5i.

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, Lenovo Legion offers gamers and content creators a choice of high-performance processors for streaming at low latency and high frames per second (FPS), and near desktop-calibre performance. This is due to the expansion slots supporting up to 20 PCIe lanes, which results in greater bandwidth and storage allotted to the performance of a connected hardware component (like high-speed graphics cards, SSDs, and Wi-Fi cards).

Built for performance efficiency with eight cores and 16 threads, these Intel-powered gaming laptops are supported by Thunderbolt 4 for more reliable display connections, faster charging and data transfers.

The new computers also offer the high-end performance of Nvidia GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs with the latest ray tracing cinematics. On the new Lenovo Legion 7i, gamers can discover new levels of realism with up to 165W GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. What’s more, the new Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 5i laptops also support GeForce RTX 3050Ti and RTX 3050, both yielding up to 95W of total graphics power to get the most from AAA gaming titles.

Designed to raise the game for full immersion, the new Lenovo Legion laptops also feature:

Greater eye protection from blue light on a 16-inch QHD gaming laptop display with 16:10 aspect ratio, and up-to-165Hz refresh on the TÜV-certified6 Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptops

Faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago and the precision of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike

Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals that provide an increased airflow of 18 percent gen-to-gen and lower system temperatures for longer gameplay with zero throttling

Legion AI Engine for higher framerates that reduce in-game lag with overclock support by dynamically shifting power between the CPU and GPU for intensive titles that are either custom-tuned already or auto-detected by the system

Pricing and Availability