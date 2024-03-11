‘Oppenheimer’ breaks through ‘science ceiling’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The docu-drama became the first science-based film to take the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

In a historic night for science on the silver screen, Oppenheimer emerged on Sunday as the winner of the 2024 Academy Award for Best Picture, along with six other Academy Awards. This groundbreaking biopic, chronicling the life and struggles of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, marks a turning point for the Oscars, becoming the first demonstrably science-based film to claim the ceremony’s top prize.

In recent times, science fiction films have flirted with the Best Picture category a number of times, with films like The Shape of Water – some would argue it is fantasy – winning and Arrival getting a nomination in 2017. In 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once became the first overtly science fiction movie to be named Best Picture.

As a rule, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which chooses the Oscars, has leaned towards emotionally resonant stories with a strong human element. Oppenheimer shattered this mold.

Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the film delves into the complexities of scientific discovery and its ethical dilemmas. Critics lauded the film’s portrayal of Oppenheimer’s internal conflict as he led the Manhattan Project, ultimately unleashing the atomic bomb. Nolan’s meticulous attention to detail ensured scientific accuracy, from the intricate machinery of the labs to the theoretical discussions driving the narrative.

This win signifies a growing appreciation for the power of science-based storytelling. Oppenheimer doesn’t shy away from the complexities of scientific progress, showcasing the human triumphs and tragedies intertwined with groundbreaking discoveries.

The victory has sparked discussions about the future of science in film. It is impossible to say, for now whether Oppenheimer will pave the way for a new era of science-driven Best Picture contenders. However, the 2024 Oscars have cemented Oppenheimer as both a cinematic triumph and a watershed moment for science on the big screen.