Oppenheimer sweeps BAFTAs

The scientific documentary thriller took 7 awards in the British version of the Oscars, edging out ‘Poor Things’.

The biographical scientific thriller Oppenheimer, which was nominated for thirteen awards, won 7 of the 23 awards presented at the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday night.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the United Kingdom and internationally. The BAFTAs are regarded as the British equivalent of the Oscars, presented by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or the Academy Awards. The 77th edition of the BAFTAs took place on 18 February 2024 in the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan accepted the awards for Best Director and for Best Film, which he shared with producers Charles Roven and Emma Thomas.

Oppenheimer won the following BAFTAs:

Best Film (Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas)

Director (Christopher Nolan)

Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy)

Supporting Actor (Robert Downy Jr.)

Original Score (Ludwig Göransson)

Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Editing (Jennifer Lame)

It was also nominated for:

Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Nolan) Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt) Production Design (Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman) Costume Design (Ellen Mirojnick) Make Up & Hair (Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofidt) Sound (Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo) Poor Things won five BAFTAs: Leading Actress for Emma Stone; Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects.

The Zone of Interest won three BAFTAs: Outstanding British Film, Film Not in the English Language, and Sound.



The Holdovers won two categories: Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Casting.



Anatomy of a Fall won Original Screenplay.



American Fiction won Adapted Screenplay.



Earth Mama won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.



20 Days in Mariupol won Documentary.



The Boy and the Heron won Animated Film.



Jellyfish and Lobster won the British Short Film award; while the BAFTA for British Short Animation was won by Crab Day.



June Givanni was presented with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.



The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to actress and director Samantha Morton. The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games across their career.



The EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the public, went to Mia McKenna-Bruce.



This marks a first BAFTA Director win for Christopher Nolan, and first time Film Awards nomination and win for Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.



The Zone of Interest is the first film to win both the Outstanding British Film and Film Not in the English Language categories.



All winners were in attendance and accepted their awards on stage, with the exception of Animated Film.