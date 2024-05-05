Barbenheimer comes to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The streaming platform is adding two of 2023’s biggest movies: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

Coming to Showmax this month are two of 2023’s biggest movies: Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both premiered in cinemas on 21 July 2023, sparking the cultural phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer”. The biographical thriller Oppenheimer is available on Showmax from today (6 May), while the fantasy comedy Barbie will be released on 22 May.

Oppenheimer tells the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” The American scientist faced the monumental risk of potentially destroying the world in his effort to save it. The film was the third biggest box office hit globally in 2023, and won seven Academy Awards.

These Oscars included Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, known for his work on Tenet, Dunkirk, Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight trilogy. Cillian Murphy, famed for his roles in Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight, and Inception, won Best Actor for his portrayal of Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr., also recognised for his roles as Sherlock Holmes and Marvel’s Tony Stark, received the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss. Emily Blunt was nominated for Best Actress for her role as biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Top of Form.

Barbie won over 190 awards and was up for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Screenplay (for director Greta Gerwig, and cowriter Noam Baumbach), Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Supporting Actress for America Ferrera as Gloria.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s original song What Was I Made For? won Song of the Year at the Grammys, as well as the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music for a Motion Picture, beating Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s viral hit song I’m Just Ken, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the same category.

In the film, Barbie questions her existence and ventures into the real world along with Ken. They encounter the complexities and joys of being human, grappling with issues of self-discovery and unrealistic beauty standards. Barbie serves as a commentary on patriarchy and feminism, blending humour with a critical examination of societal norms.