Leap into the past in Quantum S2

Dr Ben Song continues his time-jumping adventure in the new season of the sci-fi series, airing on Showmax this week.

Quantum Leap (2022) is a revival of the 1989 sci-fi adventure show created by Donald P. Bellisario, but not a remake: it takes place 22 years after the events of the original.

The second season airs on Showmax this week, starting tomorrow (12 March 2024).

In the series, three decades have passed since the enigmatic disappearance of Dr Sam Beckett within the confines of the Quantum Leap accelerator. Now, a rejuvenated iteration of the Quantum Leap project has emerged, helmed by a fresh team endeavouring to unravel the mysteries surrounding Beckett and his groundbreaking machine.

Dr Ben Song, the project’s new principal physicist, injected novel code into the project’s systems and initiated a leap into the past using the enhanced accelerator. Much like Beckett before him, Song finds himself adrift in time, inhabiting the existences of diverse individuals and reshaping history in a quest to return to the present.

Acting as a vital link between Ben and the project is Addison Augustine, an employee of the initiative and Ben’s betrothed, who assumes the role of his liaison. She materialises to him as a holographic presence, visible and audible only to him, in the way the past project’s observer, Al Calavicci, did for Beckett.

Raymond Lee plays Ben Song, and the cast also features Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Ernie Hudson, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot.