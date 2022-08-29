Nuverse launches sci-fi open-world survival game Earth Revival

Nuverse and ByteDance release a new survival game available on PC and mobile

Nuverse, the gaming arm of TikTok creators Bytedance, has unveiled its debut game: Earth: Revival. The sci-fi open world survival shooter will come to PC and mobile in 2023

Set in 2112, Earth: Revival is an open world survival shooter that Nuverse sats will feature “action-packed third person combat, stunning sci-fi settings and multiplayer PvE instances”. A first look at the Closed Beta was made available to the public during Gamescom, one of the world’s biggest trade fair for video games, held annually in Cologne, Germany. The Closed Beta is due to go live across US, UK, Canada and Germany from September 2.

Earth: Revival takes place on a ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, a result of an intergalactic conflict with a mysterious alien species. As Survivors of the war against the aliens, players fight to reclaim Earth and restore what was lost.The game features futuristic weapons and power armour, each with its own unique combat skills, cooperative base building and endgame PvE content.

Players will be able to gather resources to craft weapons and power armour, scour the wilderness for rations and build their own settlements, either alone or with teammates. Combat of Earth: Revival will be highly customisable, too – players will have multiple weapon categories and dozens of individual weapons at their disposal, each with two unique combat abilities, as well as fully customisable attachments, upgrades, skins and more.

Players will also be able to tackle challenging endgame activities, such as PvE raids, team-based tournaments, battle royale mode and deadly boss battle events, as well as interact with other players in social hubs and out in the wild. On their journey to reclaim the planet, each player will also be accompanied by Lydia, a virtual AI partner powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, that will provide support on the field and on missions against the many foes of Earth: Revival’s world.

Earth: Revival Key Features, as provided by Nuverse:

Open world exploration: Explore the wild earthscapes of an alien-ravaged future.

Customisation: Fully customise your character with in-game character design tools, armour and weaponry

Sci-Fi futuristic arms: Define your play style with a wide array of weapons from the 22nd century.

Crafting and gathering: Search and gather supplies, cook food, and craft tools and equipment to survive

Monsters Vs Pets: Face the threats of alien creatures, smart mecha, mutant creatures and hostile forces with the help of tamable fully-armed smart pets

Build your base: Construct highly customisable futuristic cabins as your base of operations

Collectables: Craft sci-fi outfits and vehicles to help you survive the perils of Earth

Registration for the closed beta is open until September 1 and can be done through this link.

William Lu, producer of Earth: Revival at Nuverse, says: “We’ve always wanted to combine third-person shooter combat mechanics with the open world and survival genres to create a unique synergy that will make the players feel the world is bristling with identity and constantly changing and evolving around them.”