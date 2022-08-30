Farming Simulator 22 gets real-world beacon

Developer Giants Software has introduced a new Grapeline series 7000 to illuminate game setups on PC’s and consoles

Vineyard farmers in Farming Simulator 22 can now upgrade their fleet of specialised machines, while machine enthusiasts can look forward to a boxed beacon light. Publisher and developer Giants Software has announced new downloadable content (DLC), with a virtual version of the Ero Grapeliner Series 7000, as well as physical merchandise to illuminate fans’ gaming setups.

With the Grapeliner Series 7000, Giants Software and Ero, the German manufacturer of viticulture technology, have introduced a brand-new, high-performance grape harvester to Farming Simulator 22. Harvesting the delicious fruit with extreme care and efficiency, it’s ideal for juicy businesses on lush hillsides striped with vines. It will be available in the form of a DLC on PC and consoles.

PC players with an affection for colourful ambience lighting will be able to buy the official Farming Simulator Beacon Light. The orange-coloured beacon, which is usually placed on tractors and other machines, reacts to machinery in compatible games. When connected to the PC via USB, the beacon lights up as soon as players light the virtual ones in the game. Every Beacon Light includes a download code for the ERO Grapeliner Series 7000.

“With the official Beacon Light, we are announcing the fourth physical product this year!”, says Boris Stefan, head of publishing at Giants Software. “These continuous releases underpin our ambitions as a publisher while we continue to expand our portfolio around the Farming Simulator brand.”

Farming Simulator 22 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The Beacon Light will be soft-launched in the coming days in selected regions. A Year 1 Season Pass is available, including the ERO Grapeliner DLC and extending the game with even more content in the future. Giants Software will also continue to release content updates and user-generated content on the official ModHub. Visit the official Farming Simulator website and the Giants Software press area for more information.