Blackpink in-game concert drew 15.7m

PUBG Mobile has revealed the massive audience total for its first virtual concert, featuring K-pop superstars, in July

Last month, K-pop superstars Blackpink took to a virtual stage in the PUBG Mobile game for the first of an in-game concert series – and drew 15.7-million viewers.

Running over two weekends in July, the immersive audio-visual experience featured virtual performances of Blackpink’s chart-topping hits and the debut of a new track, Ready For Love. The 9-minute show was watched by audiences all over the world, with promotions for the concert taking over iconic global locations, including Times Square in New York (watch the video here).

The Ready For Love music video, released as part of the partnership, has now been watched over 146-million times since its launch. The video marks the first time Blackpink has appeared in avatar form for a music video and the first time PUBG Mobile has collaborated with artists on a music video featuring virtual images.

Ready For Love transports Blackpink members’ avatars into locations from the PUBG Mobile universe, from the island of Erangel, the rainforest of Sanhok, and the desert of Miramar, to the icy tundra of Vikendi and across a sea of flowers in Livik. Familiar game elements such as airdrop, helmets, planes and bullets embellish the video to further immerse viewers in the PUBG Mobile world.

The full music video for Ready For Love can be viewed on PUBG Mobile and Blackpink’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WyHtSlvHD4).

Blackpink’s second full album (Born Pink) will be released on September 16 and a world tour starts in October.

The custom-made outfits that the group wore during their performances. will be available until August 31. Blackpink Voice Packs, with voice commands from Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, are also still usable in-game. Find out more about these here.