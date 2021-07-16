Product of the Day
Nova launches virtual HR back-office
Day-to-day queries and admin tasks can be handled by Nova HR transact, freeing up internal HR departments to focus on strategic objectives.
Nova Human Capital Solutions has launched a new virtual HR back-office offering that provides companies with the flexibility to focus on their core business.
Specialising in full HR, labour law and payroll outsourcing services, Nova boasts a highly experienced team of industry-specific professionals in each sphere. Nova’s HR Transact team are committed to ensuring that each client receives professional and credible support in a timeous manner.
The HR Transact solution takes care of the day-to-day queries and administrative tasks affording a business’ internal HR department the time and freedom to focus on their strategic objectives.
According to Nova, most HR teams spend approximately 40% of their week on low-impact administrative tasks instead of the high-impact strategic initiatives that help drive a business forward. HR Transact, Nova’s latest virtual HR back-office offering, takes care of clients’ query management and provides easy access to templates and essential HR documentation.
“People are the most valued assets of each business, and at Nova, we are committed to investing in our human capital and technology so they can, in turn, empower our clients and their employees,” said Scott Barrett, MD of Nova Human Capital Services.
“HR teams are stretched at the best of times, and the pandemic has brought the critical importance of a well-functioning HR department into sharp focus. HR Transact will help improve our clients’ staff morale and a working environment that is conducive to personal and organisational growth.”
HR Transact – which is available for a single, low monthly fee – serves as another example of how Nova gives clients a competitive edge through their end-to-end HR, labour law and payroll solutions.
Nova provided the following information on HR Transact’s features:
- Leave balances queries
- Payslip requests
- Employment contracts queries
- Drafting of employment contracts
- Drafting offer letters
- Administration of termination documents
- Administration of onboarding documents
- Medical aid queries
- Provident fund queries
- Confirmation of employment letters
- Completion of UI-19 / UI-2.7 forms
For more information, visit: https://nova-humancapital.co.za/
