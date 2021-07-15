TicWatch smartwatches launch In SA

Mobvoi has released the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and TicWatch GTH smartwatches in South Africa. The premium Pro 3 GPS is the first Wear OS by Google smartwatch to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, while the GTH is an “on-wrist health expert” with powerful sensors.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS

By using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS can provide faster performance with better battery life, compared to previous generations. It can last up to 3 days or 72 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode. Mobvoi’s Dual Display technology layers a low power consuming screen over an AMOLED display, enabling battery conservation through the toggling between Smart Mode and Essential Mode.

Features include:

TicZen monitors stress by analysing one’s Heart rate variability (HRV) data. This complements TicBreathe to help users bring stress levels back to normal.

TicBreathe monitors one’s heart rate, stress changes and helps users relax through breathing training sessions.

TicHearing measures environmental noise between 30dB to 120 dB and alerts you of potential damage to your hearing organs and nervous system.

TicHeath is one place for all performance metrics and gives you a high-level breakdown of everything you need, including high-intensity training, breathing, sleep, stress, steps, distance, calories, etc.

TicSleep: automatically track your sleep. This is now supported in Essential Mode to save battery life at night and the watch face doesn’t light up in the night so you are not disturbed.

TicPulse provides accurate heart rate monitoring. Infrared light detection is used while sleeping to avoid disturbing your rest

IP68 rating (can withstand dust, dirt, sand and water) and it is suitable for swimming in pools.

Built-in altimeter and GPS.

TicWatch GTH

The TicWatch GTH has powerful sensors to help users keep track of their health metrics. These sensors continuously monitor one’s skin temperature, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, heart rate, respiration rate, and even your sleep quality.

Advanced fitness tracking also helps users keep track of progress and show all that they have accomplished on a 1.55” high-resolution colour display.

Temperature is a core indicator of one’s overall health. TicWatch GTH’s sensor measures from one’s wrist and notifies of any potential concerns.

With up to ± 0.1°C measurement accuracy (statistics were collected in a laboratory under controlled conditions by Mobvoi), the temperature sensor allows users to take on-demand readings within a few seconds.

The TicWatch GTH is available from Vodacom now, while the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will be available on 8 August from Vodacom. The watches can also currently be purchased through Takealot or Agent Zero.

For more details and availability visit TicWatch.co.za