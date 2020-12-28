Nova comes to Black Desert

The addition of a new Hero, the former Calpheon princess Nova, is the first simultaneous content release across all platforms in Black Desert history.

Nova wields a divine shield and an icy morning star to charge into battle, crushing her opponents with frozen shards. The Thornwood Guard, spirits that possess her divine shield Quoratum, defends her from her foes and charges into battle at a moment’s notice.

Nova comes equipped with skills fit for royalty in Black Desert on PC and console:

Bitter Reign heaves Nova’s Morning Star in front of her to crush her enemies.

Mauling Star wildly swings the Morning Star and combines the attack with a secondary slam with the Quoratum shield for a crushing blow.

Command: Passed Pawn summons the shadowy soldiers contained within Quoratum, protecting Nova and forcing her enemies to face threats from multiple foes.

Storming Star draws in icy energy to her Morning Star, then unleashes an unrelenting ice barrage on surrounding enemies.

Icy Thorns uses the Morning Star to catapult enemies skyward and pierce them with sharp thorns of ice from below.

Winter Testudo creates an icy barricade in front of Nova, bolstered by spirit guards to form a sturdy defensive square around it, blocking incoming enemy attacks.

Command: Blooming Icy Thorns summons giant thorns of ice, splintering Nova's foes.

Icy Prison gathers the Morning Star's frigid cold and ensnares those within Nova's domain, holding them in place for devastating attacks – and directs all spirit guards present to immediately launch their own forward assault.

Players on all platforms will receive rewards to celebrate Nova’s release. For more information about the new Hero, see the full announcement here.