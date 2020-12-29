EA and Hazelight team up for genre-bender

Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios have unveiled It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure game created as a purely co-op experience. Available from 26 March 2021 on consoles and PC, it is the next title from Hazelight, the BAFTA award-winning studio behind A Way Out.

Featuring varied gameplay and engaging storytelling intertwined in a fantastical journey, the game follows the clashing couple Cody and May as they learn how to overcome their differences and work together. It Takes Two whisks players on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain – we’re better together.

“At Hazelight, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what’s expected in games, and It Takes Two is going to make your head spin,” says Josef Fares, founder and game director at Hazelight Studios. “We’ve taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience.

“Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game.”

Steve Pointon, senior vice president for 3rd party content and development at Electronic Arts, says: “Hazelight has a very unique method of storytelling that weaves gameplay and narrative together, leading to a deeply immersive and exciting experience.”

Embark on a crazy journey with Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Trapped in a fantastical world where unpredictability hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. Players work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, such as piloting a pair of underpants or DJing a buzzing night club. With connected character abilities in every new level, unexpected obstacles and heartfelt moments, players work their way through a metaphorical gameplay experience.

From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus, gangster squirrels to magical snow globes, there’s an abundance of opportunities to team up.

It Takes Two is available now for pre-order in retail and digital storefronts for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, via Origin and Steam for $39.99. All players who purchase It Takes Two on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to its next-gen counterpart for free on the same date.

* For more information and to stay up to date on It Takes Two, visit https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two