Still time to catch Telkom Monate Vibes

You can still catch the last four episodes of Telkom Monate Vibes, a new music show put together by SABC 1 and TelkomONE for the festive season. The nine-week programme airs every Sunday at 6pm.

The show is hosted by award-winning comedian and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza and TV personality Anele Zondo.

It kicked off with a performance by TKZee on 15 November, and provides viewers with a varying range of artists from different genres performing on stage with a live band.

The 9 shows feature some of Mzansi’s award-winning bands and musicians across genres, including:

Ami Faku – rising star with hard-to-ignore “Modern Afro Soul” take Amanda Black – sensational musician who’s claim to fame came about by participating in Idols SA Makhadzi – Limpopo-born hitmaker and creator of catchy tune, “Matorokisi” King Monada –singer, songwriter and record producer who shot to fame with his song, “Idibala” Thandiswa Mazwai – renowned singer and songwriter and former lead singer of famed Kwaito band, Bongo Maffin AKA – Hip Hop artist, affectionately known by fans as Super Mega Nasty C – 21-year-old rap sensation with his show, Zulu Man in Japan Amapiano Night (Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Soweto’s Finest) – a collective band of musicians, DJs and dancers leading and ushering in a new culture of dance and genre of music Vusi Nova – Afro-Soul musician with a string of hits including “Thandiwe” and “Nomathemba” among others Lira – renowned and decorated for achievements in music genres such as R’nB, Afro-Soul, Funk and Jazz

The series also celebrates Telkom’s 10 years in mobile.

“We have come a long way as a business, first establishing our position as a challenger mobile operator in the country and recently becoming South Africa’s third largest mobile operator,” says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom executive for brand and product segments. “We have a lot to be proud of, including our recent business performance that has seen our mobile and data business grow rapidly during lockdown. In the same breath, it has been an incredibly tough year for not only us as Telkom, but also for the country. While it is key to take stock as we draw closer to the end of the year, it is also important to us to celebrate the milestones with the most important people in our business: our employees, our customers and South Africans.”

