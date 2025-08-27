Nosferatu haunts Showmax from today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nosferatu reimagines a century-old tale of a vampire’s obsession with a young woman. Written and directed by Robert Eggers, the film is a remake of FW Murnau’s iconic 1922 silent horror classic.

Nosferatu is streaming on Showmax from today (28 August 2025), not long after the gothic horror released in cinemas, in January 2025.

The 1922 film, available on YouTube, is widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films in cinema history for its haunting visuals and groundbreaking portrayal of the vampire mythos. It draws inspiration from Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1897).

The new adaptation received four Oscar nominations this year, including best makeup and hairstyling, best cinematography, best production design, and best costume design.

Photo supplied.

The story, set in 19th-century Europe, follows a real estate agent and his wife who become entangled in the sinister designs of Nosferatu, also known as Count Orlok. Nicholas Hoult ( Superman ) and Lily-Rose Depp (The King) star as the Hutter couple. Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise in the It franchise) takes on the role of the mysterious and menacing vampire.

After being sent to Transylvania to close a property deal, Thomas Hutter discovers Orlok’s sinister nature. Meanwhile, Ellen Hutter’s psychic connection to the vampire hints at a deeper mystery, with the couple’s lives and their town of Wisburg increasingly under threat.

Eggers expands on the gothic elements of the original film, weaving a tale of obsession, sacrifice, and supernatural dread. Filmed at Barrandov Studios in Prague, the movie retains the shadowy, foreboding atmosphere of the 1922 classic while incorporating modern cinematic techniques to heighten the tension and emotional depth.

The cast includes Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.