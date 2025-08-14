‘Together’ fuses love and myth in new body horror

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The film stars a real-life married couple as a fictional couple in an exploration of intimacy, connection, and the supernatural.

Together unfolds a haunting mystery within an intimate relationship, as a couple encounter a force that transforms their bodies. The film references a story by Aristophanes in Plato’s Symposium, in which humans were once whole but were split in two and now seek their other half.

The supernatural body horror is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas, Nu Metro theatres, and at the Bioscope, from today (15 August 2025). Written and directed by Michael Shanks, the movie stars real-life married actors Dave Franco and Alison Brie. The cast features Damon Herriman.

Set primarily in a quiet rural community, the narrative follows the couple as their relocation to the countryside draws them into a strange and unnerving sequence of events.

The story centres on Millie Wilson, a young woman beginning a new chapter as an elementary school English teacher, and her longtime boyfriend Tim Brassington, an aspiring musician. Both are dealing with personal and emotional challenges when they arrive in their new home.

Soon after settling in, they explore the surrounding countryside and encounter a hidden cave, a place tied to an obscure local history. The incident marks the start of a series of unusual experiences that strain their relationship and test their resilience.

Together is positioned as a genre-crossing production that uses elements of romance, horror, and psychological drama to explore themes of intimacy, loss, and human connection. The rural setting aims to play a central role in establishing an atmosphere of isolation and unease.