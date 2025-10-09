Taylor Swift makes cinema history

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The musical ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’, celebrating the music icon’s 12th album, earned $50-million in just three days.

The movie Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl has been named the biggest album debut event in cinema history.

The musical celebrates the release of The Life of a Showgirl, the 12th album by singer-songwriter and multi-Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. In partnership with AMC, the 90-minute film was screened in select cinemas and theatres worldwide for three days from 3 October. During its limited run, the event grossed $50-million globally, with $34-million from the United States and Canada.

The movie features a music video for her song The Fate of Ophelia, including behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the album and personal reflections.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl serves as a pointer to the future of the movie industry. By turning an album launch into a cinematic event, Swift demonstrates how theatres can evolve beyond traditional film releases to host global cultural moments. It reflects a growing trend where music, storytelling, and visual production merge to create new forms of entertainment that draw audiences to the big screen.

“On behalf of AMC Theatres and the entire theatrical exhibition industry, I extend our sincerest appreciation to the iconic Taylor Swift for bringing her brilliance and magic to movie theatres this weekend,” says AMC CEO Adam Aron. “Her vision to add a cinematic element to her incredible album debut was nothing less than a triumph.”

This is the second collaboration between Swift and AMC. In 2023, the theatre chain secured the rights to distribute a filmed version of Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The concert film generated more than $261-million at the global box office. It is currently the highest-grossing concert film of all time.