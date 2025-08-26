Thunderbolts antihero team strikes Disney+ today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Marvel film takes on darker themes as a team of misfits comes together for a high-stakes mission.

Thunderbolts, the 36th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is streaming on Disney+ from today (27 August 2025). The film debuted in cinemas earlier this year.

Featuring a darker twist to the franchise’s usual formula, the movie follows a volatile group of antiheroes forced into a high-stakes mission that may be their only chance at redemption. Each member carries a troubled past, dangerous abilities, and fragile loyalties.

This dynamic makes teamwork their biggest challenge and only hope. The narrative leans into emotional tension and fractured trust rather than straightforward heroics. Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier, and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, steps into the leadership role, balancing her Red Room training with personal loss. She is joined by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), still wrestling with the shadow of the Winter Soldier, and Red Guardian (David Harbour), who carries his brash energy and complicated paternal bond with Yelena into the mix.

John Walker, now operating as US Agent (Wyatt Russell), brings sheer force and fractured duty, while Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) lends a steadier presence with her phasing abilities.

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) provides calculated precision, while MCU newcomer Sentry (Lewis Pullman) adds immense power but also instability through his darker alter ego.

The team is pulled together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), now CIA director and owner of the former Avengers Tower, renamed Watchtower. Her manipulative hand cements the film’s focus on characters who blur the line between heroism and villainy.

The cast adds depth, with Florence Pugh’s commanding presence standing out as the anchor of the story. Supporting appearances by Geraldine Viswanathan, Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Weisz help round out the narrative.

Warning! Spoilers ahead