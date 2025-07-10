Superman and Krypto launch DC into new universe

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new ‘Superman’ film, by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is screening in cinemas from today.

The Superman reboot, in cinemas from today, marks the beginning of a new continuity for DC films and television shows.

It will be officially called the DC Universe (DCU) and overseen by creators James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The film is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres, along with IMAX screenings, from today (11 July 2025).

Superman features a young version of Clark Kent (Superman) as a reporter with his powerful and cute dog, Krypto.

Clark’s story follows his interactions with key characters, including determined reporter Lois Lane and the villainous Lex Luthor. Superman sets out to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas.

Along the way, he faces powerful enemies, including a fire-breathing Kaiju that towers over the Metropolis skyline. But he is not alone. Krypto fights at his side, including in a scene where the dog lends a paw just before Superman punches an enemy so hard their teeth fly out and hit the camera.

Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The cast includes Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us) and editors William Hoy (The Batman) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).