Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Robert Eggers reimagines the 1922 silent masterpiece (watch it online now!), with Bill Skarsgård taking on the role of the legendary vampire.

The new vampire movie Nosferatu, written and directed by Robert Eggers, reimagines FW Murnau’s iconic 1922 silent horror film. The original, now over a century-old, is widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films in cinema history, with inspiration from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, haunting visuals and a groundbreaking portrayal of the vampire mythos.

Noserfatu is screening in select Ster-Kinekor cinemas and The Bioscope from today (17 January 2025).

The new adaptation stars Bill Skar0sgård as Count Orlok, taking on Max Schreck’s precedent as the mysterious and menacing vampire, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult as the Hutter couple. The cast includes Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

Set in 19th-century Europe, the story follows Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent, and his wife, Ellen, who find themselves ensnared in the dark schemes of Count Orlok. After being sent to Transylvania to close a property deal, Thomas discovers Orlok’s sinister nature. Meanwhile, Ellen’s psychic connection to the vampire hints at a deeper mystery, with the couple’s lives and their town of Wisburg increasingly under threat.

Eggers expands on the gothic elements of the original film, weaving a tale of obsession, sacrifice, and supernatural dread. Filmed at Barrandov Studios in Prague, the movie retains the shadowy, foreboding atmosphere of the 1922 classic while incorporating modern cinematic techniques to heighten the tension and emotional depth.