From meme to movie, ‘My F*k Marelize’ is here

The viral 2019 clip every South African knows has inspired a feature film that blends comedy and drama in a coming-of-age story.

In 2019, a video of a young girl crashing her bicycle into a rugby goalpost, filmed by her mother, went viral. The clip gave rise to the viral “My f*k, Marelize” meme, quickly spreading across South Africa. What began as a fleeting moment of slapstick misfortune soon became a cultural reference point, and now a movie.

TheAfrikaans comedy My F*k Marelize is screening in Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro cinemas from today (29 August 2025). The film premiered at the kykNET Silwerskerm Festival earlier this month (20 August).

The coming-of-age story follows Marelize, an accident-prone young woman who must learn to ride a bicycle to take up an au pair job in the Netherlands, and her mother Heidi, a strong-willed woman hiding her cancer from the family.

Inspired by the true viral moment, the film blends drama with laughs, turning a national meme into a story about resilience, family, and unexpected journeys.

Zandelle Meyer (Riekie in Binnelanders) takes on the role of Marelize. Je-ani Swiegelaar (Naomi Koster in Binnelanders) and Neels Clasen (Hamund in Black Sails, and Benny in Hunting Jessica Brok ) portray her parents. Nichola Viviers is cast as her younger sister.

In the feature film category at the kykNET Silwerskerm Festival, My F*k Marelize earned two awards: Meyer for best supporting actress and Swiegelaar for best actress.

My F*k Marelize is directed by Zandré Coetzer, with a screenplay by Brett Michael Innes. The film is produced by Paulo Areal, Brett Michael Innes, Zandré Coetzer, Joel Haikali, and Sophie Haikali, under the banners of Nagvlug Films, Nostalgia Productions, and Joe Vision Productions.

Executive producers include Nomsa Philiso, Nicola Auret, Scharl van der Merwe, Waldimar Pelser, and Wikus du Toit from South Africa, as well as Roger Gertze, Abbelene Boer, and Elzita Beukes from Namibia.

Cinematography is by Werner Botha, editing by Regardt Botha, and the soundtrack is composed by Theo Crous.