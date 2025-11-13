Stephen King’s ‘Running Man’ returns

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The dystopian film centres on a lethal TV competition where Runners fight to survive against professional killers.

The Running Man follows Ben Richards as he takes part in a fictional game show where surviving relentless professional assassins means winning $1-billion.

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the dystopian thriller is a remake of the 1987 classic movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The new movie, directed by Edgar Wright, is screening in Ster-Kinekor theatres, NuMetro cinemas, and at The Bioscope from today (14 November 2025).

Set in a near-future society, The Running Man is a top-rated television show. Contenders, known as Runners, have their every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer to enter as a last resort. However, Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite.

This puts him at odds with the producer, Dan Killian, and threatens the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not only the Hunters but also a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Ben is played by Glen Powell, with Dan portrayed by Josh Brolin. The cast includes Emilia Jones, Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian, Colman Domingo, William C Macy, and Michael Cera.