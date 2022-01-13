Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad laptops and ThinkVision montiors

Lenovo has announced several new laptops and monitors this month. The ThinkPad X1 continues to delivera strong user experience with the premium laptop range. At the top of its ThinkPad portfolio are the X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Yoga 7th Gen and X1 Nano 2nd Gen, which further push the boundaries of ThinkPad design and purposeful engineering.

The ThinkPad X1 features a newly designed communications bar that houses a better camera and 360-degree far field quad-array microphones is complimented by OLED display options and Dolby powered solutions, including Dolby Voice with its latest noise cancelling technology, for exemplary audio-visual and collaboration experiences. Powered by the latest Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11, the laptop features robust ThinkShield security that is complimented by new Computer Vision (CV) technology. CV presents big improvements in user presence detection by offering smarter privacy, a simpler login convenience, and better energy management.

ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has reached a milestone 10th generation, and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 7th generation with its machined premium aluminum design is stylish and powerful. All models now support 12th Gen Intel Core P-series processor, which offer a significant leap in performance, including the lightest model, the ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga 7th Gen

A key design feature is the new communications bar that integrates improved FHD webcam options, Privacy Shutter and 360-degree far field quad-array microphones. The bar design allows a camera with a larger sensor than what is usually found on laptops. The 1.4µm sensor increases image quality, especially in low light conditions.

ThinkPad X1 new FHD camera and Quad Mic Array

The new Computer Vision technology available in select models of the latest ThinkPad X1’s uses a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that generates metadata from the integrated camera based on known recognition and AI algorithm modeling. The technology offers smarter Human Presence Detection that recognises humans and their intention to use the PC, as opposed to a passing colleague in the office or a cat at home, and therefore will only wake up and unlock for them, adding an additional layer of convenience. Lenovo says it even works when the user is wearing a protective face mask. To save power, Computer Vision can also turn off or dim the display when the user looks away, improving energy efficiency and adding an extra layer of privacy while working in public places.

ThinkPad X1 Computer Vision and NPU

”Our X1 portfolio is the apex of our ThinkPad design and engineering know-how. Delivering continuous innovation over the past 30 years to delight our loyal fan-base requires dedication and focus, and great partners like Intel,” says Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Product Portfolio, Lenovo PC and Smart Devices. “We are very proud of our relentless commitment to bring the most advanced, highest-performing ultraportable laptops into the hands of our customers.”

Future of Desktop is Flexible and Adaptable

At first glance, the new ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 is a regular update to the premium AIO business desktop. However, the new M90a introduces new features that elevate the product into an intelligent productive and collaborative PC. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i9 on Intel’s Q670 platform with vPro technology, it features a 23.8-inch QHD display, up to 64GB DDR5 and plenty of storage options and IO ports. Unusually for an AIO, it also includes HMDI 2.0 and DisplayPort outputs allowing the connection of a second display and a full-function stand including 90-degree pivot capability. It’s the integration of conferencing and security technologies however that set it apart:

ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3

As standard, the M90a Pro Gen 3 features a tiltable camera with dual-array microphones and two 3-watt speakers for individual video conferencing

An optional conference call base brings collaboration to life. Quad-array microphones with 360-degree far field pickup using AI noise suppression technology and four Harman developed speakers transform the M90a into a group conferencing PC. The Microsoft Teams optimized device with integrated USB Type-C cable could also be connected to a compatible laptop converting any space into adhoc meeting rooms

M90a Pro Gen 3 also has optional Human Presence Detection enabled by Intel® Context Sensing Technology so the system will wake on a user’s approach and automatically lock when they walk away

Neural noise cancellation via Intel GNA to diminish background noises when collaborating

M90a Pro Gen 3 built for business on the 12th Gen Intel vPro platform with the performance and modern features users want along with security, manageability, and stability IT can trust.

ThinkCentre TIO Flex

ThinkCentre TIO Flex (with Tiny desktop and ThinkVision monitor not included)

TIO Flex Stand, a single solution for all compatible Tiny desktops and ThinkVision displays

Optional ThinkCentre Tiny desktop. The TIO Flex Stand supports Tiny Gen 4 through Gen 8

Optional ThinkVision T series monitors with 22-inch, 24-inch and 27-inch displays with or without VoIP capability

In addition, an optional VESA standard 100×100 mounting bracket will be available to support other monitors

ThinkVision Solutions for Hybrid Working

The traditional office space is being redefined and the move to hybrid working is gathering pace. Users are looking for consistent technology that enables flexibility between office and home. ThinkVision is listening to customers and the new generation of P-series professional monitors have been designed with modular flexibility, digital wellness and sustainability in mind.

ThinkVision P27h-30

ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 are 4-side near edgeless bezel design, 27-inch QHD displays offering vivid color performance with calibrated color accuracy. Highlights include:

95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, BT.709 colors, and HDR10 support.

Ergonomically the monitors are identical with fully adjustable stands and natural low blue light technology eases eye strain during those long working sessions.

ThinkVision P27 series include sustainable paper packaging with pulp cushion.

Connectivity is provided through multiple ports and the user experience is simplified with ThinkColour software for smart and easier monitor control.

The P27h-30 and P27q-30 differ in their target functionality, with the former being designed for a flexible working environment that requires rapid connection of laptop with a one-cable docking solution. Offering up to 100W power charging, ethernet, USB hub and multi-display capability, the plug-and-work (or play) P27h-30 is suitable for a home office and hot-desk environment and adds KVM switch capability for power-users to easily flip between PC inputs.

ThinkVision VOIP Modular Stock

Both P-30 series monitors share a common video collaboration option. The ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack provides a cableless conferencing solution featuring the new MC60 Monitor Webcam, MS30 Monitor Soundbar and a clever USB stand that plugs directly into a USB port on top of the P-30 series. One stack fulfils three scenarios depending on user needs:

Modular Soundbar (MS30) with the USB stand for audio conferencing provides clear sound with dual 2-watt speakers and a security lock for physical protection

Modular Webcam (MC60) with the USB stand provides a clear FHD video image including autofocus function and dual-array microphones with beamforming technology for noise cancellation. The MC60 can select a different field of view with 65-, 78- or 90-degree wide angle, and includes a privacy shutter.

MC60 Webcam and MS30 Soundbar together with USB stand provides a cableless audio/video conferencing solution for home or office spaces.

Availability and Pricing:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1639.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1749.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, with an expected starting price of $1659.

ThinkVision P27q-30 and P27h-30 will be available from July 2022, with an expected starting price of $499 and $599 respectively.

ThinkVision VOIP Modular Stack solution will be available from June 2022, with an expected starting price for Soundbar of $39 and Webcam of $129.

ThinkCentre M90a Gen 3 Pro will be available from May 2022, with an expected starting price of $1,299

TIO Flex will be available from June 2022, with an expected starting price for the stand only of $49.99