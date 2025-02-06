New word game saves real kittens

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Purchasing the Treat Package in the free-to-play ‘Catagrams’ game donates half the proceeds to a cat-focused organisation.

In Catagrams, players match threads and form words to unlock hand-drawn illustrations and stylish accessories for their virtual cats.

Players can support the developers and a cat welfare organisation by purchasing the in-game $9.99 Treat Package, which donates 50% of proceeds to help real-world cats. The free-to-play game launched this week (6 February 2025), and is available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

The funds will go to rotating, vetted cat-focused organisations, selected by the game’s developer Ponderosa Games – starting with Happy Cats Haven.



Gameplay

Catagrams offers a range of features designed for both casual and dedicated word-puzzle enthusiasts. Players can enjoy a daily puzzle, providing a fresh challenge each day to scratch that word-puzzle itch.

The game features hand-drawn illustrations, allowing players to unlock new cat scenes and discover each cat’s favourite activity. Curated puzzles let users customise word length and difficulty, tailoring the experience to their preference.

With its cozy gameplay, players match threads, unlock cats, and relax while solving puzzles. For those looking for endless fun, infinite play is available through a one-time purchase, offering limitless puzzles.

Additional content includes adorable add-ons, allowing players to accessorise their cat companions. Competitive players can also climb the leaderboards and earn Game Centre achievements to showcase their word-solving skills.

In-app purchases are available to unlock ad-free gameplay, “Limitless Puzzles” mode, and winter cabin puzzles for extra coziness. Players can also unlock all of these features at once by purchasing the Treat Package.