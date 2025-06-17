Nike and Lego create joint build

Nike and Lego are launching their first co-created products and immersive experiences, as part of a new global multi-year partnership.

The Lego Nike Dunk set will be the first product available, launching on 1 July 2025. The 1,180-piece set, designed for those aged 10 and up, includes a buildable Nike Dunk, a rotatable brick basketball toy, and the “Dunk” slogan. It will be available in South African Lego Stores, priced at R1,999.

The model features hidden compartments for storing small items, such as championship rings, and includes extra laces for customisation. The set combines elements of sneaker culture with Lego’s building experience. It is inspired by the original sneaker introduced over 40 years ago. The product includes a basketball-themed minifigure, B’Ball Head. Additional Lego sets are scheduled for release in September.

The first Nike products will go on sale from 1 August 2025, starting with the Nike Air Max Dn x Lego collection, along with a range of apparel and accessories. This will be followed on 1 September by the release of the Nike Dunk Low x Lego collection.

Experiences rooted in active and creative play

The collaboration is designed to inspire kids to embrace the joy of active and creative play. Over the coming months, children will be able to take part in immersive experiences in various cities worldwide, alongside the release of a full product collection.

Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will support the partnership by helping to engage kids through a reimagined world of play that will come to life across digital channels.

Wilson says: “I have loved playing with Lego bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life. I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the Lego Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike.”

Nike and Lego have supported efforts for the United Nations to designate 11 June as the International Day of Play. As part of this initiative, the two companies will launch a series of experiential activations in the months ahead. From 7 to 11 June 2025, the Nike and Lego Play Arena will be open to the public at Legoland California Resort.

This basketball-themed experience will allow children and families to create custom Lego Minifigure athlete trading cards, build miniature basketball jerseys, and take part in basketball challenges. Entry to the Play Arena is included with general admission to the resort.

Federico Begher, SVP of Lego for new business product group, said: “Play has the incredible ability to inspire and spark creativity in every child, and at the Lego Group, we truly believe in that power. We’re excited to kick off the first chapter of our partnership with Nike, blending the joy of basketball with the magic of imagination”.

Cal Dowers, VP, global kids, Nike, said: “At Nike, we are dedicated to fuelling the potential of kids through play. Activating the full power of Nike – from athletes to our communities – helps us engage and inspire kids to experience the enjoyment of sport as a lifelong pursuit. Our partnership with the Lego Group reinforces our commitment to inviting all kids to play.”