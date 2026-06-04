Photo courtesy Lego.

After decades of capturing imaginations in different ways, Pokémon and Lego finally share the same box, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

There are few hobbies more capable of colonising shelf space than Pokémon and Lego.

One has persuaded generations of fans to care deeply about creatures that exist only on cards and screens. The other has convinced millions of people that tiny plastic bricks belong in display cabinets.

Put them together and the result feels … well, obvious.

Eevee is one of the first five Pokémon models from Lego, alongside Pikachu, Charizard, Venusaur and Blastoise.” However, it is a set that captures why this collaboration feels so natural. If Pikachu is the mascot and Charizard is the show-off, Eevee is simply likeable.

The set consists of 587 pieces and builds into a display model standing around 19cm tall. At first glance, it appears straightforward. Eevee is hardly the most complex creature in the Pokémon universe. Wings? Nope. Armour? Why? It is the oversized ears, fluffy collar, bushy tail and warm face that have helped sell millions of games, cards and plush toys.

Image courtesy Lego.

That simplicity is also the challenge: building a recognisable car is largely a matter of proportion. Building a recognisable cartoon animal that millions of people know intimately, not so simple.

Yet, the finished model looks unmistakably like Eevee from almost every angle. The ears are exaggerated without being ridiculous. The cream-coloured neck ruff has enough texture to suggest fur rather than plastic. Most important, the face works. The eyes, nose and head shape combine to create the cheerful expression that has made Eevee one of Pokémon’s most enduring favourites.

Part of the appeal lies in watching the model emerge during the build. For a while, the collection of brown and tan pieces resembles nothing in particular. Then the head begins to take shape, the ears go on, the eyes appear and, next thing, Eevee was staring back at me from the table.

Image courtesy Lego.

The build itself occupies the middle ground between challenge and relaxation. Experienced Lego builders will move through it quickly. Pokémon fans who are less familiar with brick building will find it approachable. The instructions are clear, the techniques are varied and there are enough clever touches to keep the process interesting.

Several sections reveal the ingenuity behind modern Lego design. Curved surfaces emerge from pieces that are anything but curved. Angles create the illusion of softness. Layers of simple elements produce contours that look remarkably organic.

The result is a model that is less blocky than one might expect, with a small amount of articulation that adds extra appeal. The head, ears, legs and tail can be adjusted, allowing one to change the pose slightly. This is not an action figure and does not pretend to be one, but the flexibility helps the model avoid the static appearance of many display pieces.

Image courtesy Lego.

As a display item, Eevee succeeds, because Pokémon fans recognise it instantly, while those unfamiliar with the franchise see an appealing creature with oversized ears and an unusually expressive face.

This balance says much about the wider potential of the Pokémon Lego range. Pokémon has always been built around collecting, from catching creatures, to seeking elusive variants.Lego enthusiasts understand that instinct better than most, and the urge to complete a collection has emptied wallets long before Pokémon existed.

The overlap between the two communities was obvious once I saw it in practice.

Lego has not attempted to reinvent Pokémon or impose its own identity on the characters. Instead, it has focused on faithfully recreating what fans love while adding the satisfaction that comes from building it yourself.

Image courtesy Lego.

The only real disappointment is that the build can be completed relatively quickly. At this price level, some collectors may wish there were a few more hours hidden in the box. But the quality of the finished model compensates for that.

How much does it cost?

The Lego Pokémon Eevee set retails in South Africa for around R1,200, depending on retailer. It should be available through Lego Certified Stores, Takealot and selected specialist toy and hobby retailers.

Does it make a difference?

Lego Pokémon Eevee demonstrates that Pokémon and Lego belong together. While many licensing deals feel transactional, this one looks obvious. The challenge now is that collectors may soon face an entirely new shelf-space problem.

What are the biggest negatives?

Experienced Lego builders may complete the model faster than they would like.

The articulation is limited to posing rather than play.

What are the biggest positives?

The finished model captures Eevee’s appearance with remarkable accuracy.

The build strikes an enjoyable balance between accessibility and engagement.

It succeeds both as Pokémon memorabilia and as an attractive display piece.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.