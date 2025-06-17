‘Ocean’ contrasts beauty of tech and nature

David Attenborough’s new documentary reveals a critical need to protect marine life – or risk losing everything, writes JASON BANNIER.

Humans have made remarkable progress over the past century – and David Attenborough has witnessed it firsthand. The legendary broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, and writer recently celebrated his 99th birthday, coinciding with the release of a new documentary.

Ocean with David Attenborough opens as a tribute to the splendour and complexity of marine life. But beneath its beauty lies a warning: the unchecked use of modern technology is inflicting serious damage on the ocean. Still, hope runs through the narrative, as the film shows that the sea retains an extraordinary ability to heal.

The documentary premiered on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) last week, following its cinema circuit run in May.

“After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea,” says Attenborough. “This is the story of our ocean and how we must write its next chapter together. For, if we save our sea, we save our world.”

His reflective narration is supported by a stirring musical score that intensifies the film’s emotional depth. Stunning wildlife imagery is contrasted with unflinching depictions of industrial activity. One particularly powerful sequence pairs the sight of penguins joyfully diving into the ocean with the sudden intrusion of a massive grey ship tearing through the water.

While technological progress has enabled large-scale fishing and other efficiencies, the film confronts the costs of such advances. Attenborough highlights how industrial ocean factories, often run by a few wealthy nations, are not only harming marine ecosystems but also displacing coastal communities that rely on fishing for survival and sustenance.

The implications go far beyond local shores. Oceans regulate the global climate, generate more than half of the oxygen we breathe, and absorb enormous amounts of carbon dioxide. Their wellbeing is tied to food security, weather stability, and the health of the planet as a whole.

Attenborough’s message is clear: protecting marine ecosystems is essential not just for wildlife, but for maintaining the balance that supports life on Earth. This protection demands a more thoughtful, responsible approach to technology.

The film offers compelling examples of recovery. In areas where marine protections have been enforced, biodiversity is returning. This is evidence that the ocean can rebound when given the chance.

Despite confronting hard truths, the tone remains hopeful. Through inspiring stories from around the world, the documentary shows that global cooperation can restore the ocean to a richness and resilience not seen in living memory. Recovery is within reach, says Attenborough, but only if action is taken now.

At its heart, Ocean champions the 30 by 30 initiative, which seeks to safeguard 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030. With less than 3% currently fully protected, the film urges governments and citizens alike to expand marine protected areas, ban destructive practices like bottom trawling, and adopt sustainable fishing methods. These efforts are presented not just as environmental imperatives, but as vital investments in the future of the planet.

This powerful call is matched by the film’s striking production. With sweeping cinematography, intimate close-ups of sea life, and seamless visual effects, Ocean immerses viewers in the underwater world. It blends science with storytelling, anchored by Attenborough’s unmistakable voice and supported by a carefully composed score that elevates every moment.

Ocean with David Attenborough is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production, in association with All3Media International, National Geographic, and Minderoo Pictures. It is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan. The film is co-produced by Arksen & 10% for the Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Revive Our Ocean, and The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.