Lego takes to the skies

Photo courtesy Lego.

It was the kind of summer’s evening that makes one question the calendar. Zwartkops Racetrack, Pretoria, was cold, wet, and wrapped in a fine mist that turned the track lights into glowing orbs. But while the weather sulked, the mood at the LEGO launch was one of anticipation.

Guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the big reveal. Then came the unmistakable thrum of helicopter blades slicing through the damp night air. If there had been a breeze before, the helicopter certainly made it felt. Heads turned upward as the helicopter appeared overhead, carrying a giant box suspended beneath it.

The helicopter descended slowly, lowering its precious cargo to the ground with cinematic drama. Inside the box was something extraordinary: a full-scale LEGO replica of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance car, a masterpiece that bridged the worlds of motorsport and childhood wonder. When the box was opened and the model revealed, even the rain seemed to pause in respect.

This incredible build was the result of a 15-member design team, each one contributing to the intricate details that made the car look ready to race off the stage. It took an astonishing 2,428 hours to build, an effort requiring creativity and patience.

The numbers behind this marvel are equally mind-blowing. The team used 192,937 LEGO bricks to bring the car to life. The completed structure weighed approximately 913 kilograms and measured a full 5.1 metres in length and 2.2 metres in width: dimensions that make it a true life-size replica.

Photo courtesy Lego .

But this LEGO build’s journey was as fascinating as its construction. The car was originally assembled in Singapore, where the team painstakingly fitted each brick into place. However, the challenge arose when it needed to travel across continents. Transporting a LEGO car of that size and complexity intact was simply not an option. So, in a move that would make engineers sweat, the team carefully disassembled the model for shipping. Once it arrived in South Africa, it was rebuilt by LEGO.

The blend of engineering excellence and playful creativity encapsulated LEGO’s enduring magic. It was not about bricks or brands, but about turning imagination into something tangible: something that could make the most sophisticated adult beam with childlike delight.

The model will be on public display at Nelson Mandela Square from 16 November to 3 December, before moving to Gateway Shopping Centre in Durban from 12 December to 5 January. It will then travel to Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront from 15 to 25 January, before ending its tour back in Johannesburg, at Sandton City, from 5 to 28 February.

An interesting fact: LEGO is derived from the Danish words “leg godt,” which mean “play well”. The name was coined in 1934 by the company’s founder, Ole Kirk Kristiansen, who combined the two words to embody the quality and commitment to children’s development through play. Interestingly, it was later realised that “lego” in Latin is a verb meaning “I put together”.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.