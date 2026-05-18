Lego Batman fights Legacy foes 

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Stealth mechanics and detective gameplay arrive alongside a leak-filled debut for ‘Legacy of the Dark Knight’.

A new Lego Batman game, Legacy of the Dark Knight, launches this week with an action-packed return to Gotham City. The title follows Bruce Wayne’s journey from training with The League of Shadows to becoming Batman.

The premium edition is available from today (19 May 2026), ahead of the full launch this Friday (22 May). The game features a combat system centred on fluid combos, stealth techniques, and detective skills. Ahead of release, however, iconic DC superhero has faced battles beyond his usual villains.

A Walmart digital glitch mistakenly unlocked the full game for some Xbox pre-order customers, allowing gameplay footage to spread online before launch. The PC version suffered a separate issue when the Steam build was uploaded without encrypted files, making the game far easier to access, unpack, and pirated. A similar incident occurred with Forza Horizon 6.

Image courtesy Steam.

Beyond the pre-launch chaos, Legacy of the Dark Knight places players in an open world filled with crimes, secrets, side challenges, rewards, and iconic landmarks. The story sees Batman build alliances with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl while confronting villains from across Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery, including The Joker, The Penguin, Mr Freeze, Poison Ivy, and Bane.

Players can grapple, glide, and drive across Gotham using a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles, including the Tumbler. Locations include Arkham Asylum, Ace Chemicals, and Wayne Tower.

Players who pre-order the game receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit, while the Deluxe Edition adds themed packs, Batcave customisation items, extra vehicles, and post-launch content featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn in a new story mission and Mayhem Mode.

Where to play Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. A Nintendo Switch 2 launch date is planned for announcement later this year. The game is developed by TT Games, creators of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.